Antonio "Tony" de la Cruz's February 27, 1945 - March 27, 2019
Antonio de la Cruz, "Tony", age 74, a resident of Hondo, Texas, died peacefully at his family's home on March 27, 2019. He was born February 27, 1945 in Tacloban, Leyte, Philippines.
From an early age, Tony had a passion for learning. He completed his medical studies at Far Eastern University in 1969. He then traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to complete his medical training where he met his beautiful wife, Belma de la Cruz, of nearly fifty years. Tony continued his work in medicine until his passing. Tony was also a very active member of Santo Nino de Cebu Catholic Church and participated in yearly medical missions in the Philippines.
Tony was a true renaissance man; he taught his children everything from medicine to how to work on cars. He was full of life and loved dancing, music and to serenade his lovely wife. He was cherished by all, especially his beloved grandchildren, and he will be truly missed. He is survived by death by his wife, Belma de la Cruz, of Hondo, Texas, Anthony de la Cruz and wife Jennifer of Winfield, Illinois, Serge Rase and wife Ellen of Fullerton, California, his adoring grandchildren, Bobby and Frankie de la Cruz and Paolo Rase, many brothers and sisters in San Francisco and the Philippines, as well as his Church family at Santo Nino de Cebu Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Serviliano and Consuelo de la Cruz and multiple siblings. The 40th day Memorial Mass will be celebrated in his honor on May 5, 2019, at Santo Nino de Cebu Catholic Church, 5655 Rigsby Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78222 at 12:00 Noon, followed by a get together luncheon at the Parish Hall .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019