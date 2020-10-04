Travis Martin Johnson, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born in Freer Texas to Richard and Anna Johnson. He graduated Sharyland High School where he lettered in Football and Track and was a Bronze medalist at the UIL State Finals. He went on to attend college at Southwest Texas University and later Pan American where he became a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Mr. Johnson also served his country as Crew Chief Airplane Mechanic in the Army during the Vietnam War. He later had a career with the Border Patrol obtaining the title Patrol Agent in Charge at the Harlingen Texas sector. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Anna Johnson. Travis is survived by his children, Brent and Shelby Johnson; granddaughter, Kayla Johnson; and brother Steve Johnson.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 8, 2020

11:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING

Inurnment with Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Law Enforcement Charitable Foundation for families of fallen officers.

