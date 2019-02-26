Services Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Resources More Obituaries for Trevor Wortes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Trevor Scott Wortes

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sunrise: April 22, 1967 - Sunset: February 18, 2019

Highly-skilled, faithful, solid, professional, caring, big-hearted, and humorous: These are just a few of the words that people use to describe Trevor Scott Wortes, age 51. Born the second of two children to Eddie and Sarah Wortes in Mt. Clemens, Michigan in 1967, Trevor began his adventure-filled life's journey with a series of moves resulting from his father's Air Force career. In the early 1970s, the Wortes family settled in San Antonio where he graduated from John Jay High School in 1985. Trevor launched in 1989 what would prove to be an illustrious 30-year career in the world of First Responders. Trevor was initially employed as a Public Safety Communications Dispatcher by the Alamo Heights Police Department which transitioned into Bexar County Fire Alarm, and then the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office.



A fire fighter and licensed paramedic, Trevor also began to work in 1989 as a volunteer with Bexar County Fire Corp Company 4 where he became Fire Ground Captain. When Company 4 closed in 1996, Trevor began to volunteer with Geronimo Village Volunteer Fire Department and then moved through the ranks, eventually serving in the role of Fire Chief. In 2010, Trevor was employed as the EMS Captain of District 2 Fire and Rescue transitioning in to Bexar County Emergency Services District No.2 in 2012 where he rose to the rank of Assistant Chief and then served as Division Chief/Chief Medical Office-a position from which he just retired. Wortes just recently began a new adventure as the Emergency Medical Dispatch Coordinator at the Bexar County Fire Marshall's Office where he was slated to play an integral role in the implementation of a brand-new Emergency Medical Dispatcher program.



Referred to as "The Voice of Bexar County Fire Alarm," Trevor always exhibited the demeanor, knowledge, experience, and professionalism that instilled confidence in the most unstable of situations. He could easily be recognized as the only dispatcher who consistently identified with the legacy FCC "KKW980, Bexar County Fire Alarm" callsign. During his career, Trevor attained countless certifications and awards such as Dispatcher of the Year and Firefighter of the Year as well as the highly-coveted Granny Hale Award.



Trevor's impressive work history is only a portion of the life of a man who also believed in the importance of family and friends. In his work life, Trevor was dedicated to saving lives in Bexar County and beyond; in his personal life he worked to reflect the same genuine dedication that was illustrated in his work life, for Trevor was also devoted to mentoring others, taking care of his ailing father, and being a loyal brother, uncle, and friend. Trevor was the younger sibling, but he unequivocally assumed the role of the "Superman" older brother in his family with his composed and decisive approach to life. However, although Trevor had that serious exterior, he also had a mischievous streak substantiated by his periodic "Moo!" over the airwaves as he worked, funny antics such as recalled in the slip-n-slide story, or his long-winded corny jokes that he would share with whomever would listen.



Trevor is preceded in death by his mother (Sarah) and is survived by his father (Eddie), sister (Sloane), nephew (Derrick), and an extensive family of Firefighters, Medics, Public Safety Communicators, and friends. Although his legacy will live on through the memories and in the hearts of his family, friends, and co-workers, Trevor will be terribly missed.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Porter Loring North.





PROCESSION



WEDNESDAY

FEBRUARY 27, 2019

10:30 A.M.

FROM PORTER LORING NORTH

2102 N. LOOP 1604 EAST



SERVICE



11:00 A.M.

COMMUNITY

BIBLE CHURCH



Interment in Resurrection Cemetery Cordi-Marian.



You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries