ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Trine Bruno
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate Dr
Trine Bruno


June 14, 2019
Our Lord and Savior called Trine Bruno of San Antonio, home to heaven on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Charlotte, Texas on December 28, 1931 and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Trine was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Bruno of 52 years, parents Ramon and Basilia Tijerina. Trine is survived by four daughters: Joyce Banta (Mike), Debbie Lewis (Doug), Cookie (Larry), and Cathy Lybarger (Toben); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin on Monday, June 24th at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, June 25th at 9:30 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019
