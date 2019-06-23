|
June 14, 2019
Our Lord and Savior called Trine Bruno of San Antonio, home to heaven on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Charlotte, Texas on December 28, 1931 and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Trine was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Bruno of 52 years, parents Ramon and Basilia Tijerina. Trine is survived by four daughters: Joyce Banta (Mike), Debbie Lewis (Doug), Cookie (Larry), and Cathy Lybarger (Toben); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Monday, June 24th at 5:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, June 25th at 9:30 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019