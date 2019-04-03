|
June 23, 1932 - March 28, 2019
Trinidad C. Vazquez, age 86, passed away March 28, 2019. Born in Michoacán, Mexico June 23,1932 to Genaro Cortez and Rosa Vargas; she now reunites with her parents, 8 siblings and husband.
Trinidad showed love and sacrifice throughout her life for her loved ones. At a young age she helped care for her 8 siblings and parents.
She married the love of her life, Salvador M. Vazquez, of Thurber, Texas. Together they had one son, Salvador C. Vazquez.
She was a devoted house wife for 17 years until her husband's untimely passing. She worked as a seamstress, in an office supply store and donut shop to make ends meet and help her son complete his medical schooling. Anyone who met her immediately felt that she was a kind, gentle, and generous soul.
She loved roses and enjoyed gardening or watching the Dallas Cowboys. She is survived by her son Dr. Salvador C. Vazquez and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home Friday, April 5, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00pm. Service will continue Saturday, April 6, 2019 with a 9:00am Chapel service and interment to follow in San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019