Trinidad Reyes Medina
Trinidad Reyes Medina, 91, went to be with his Lord on June 2, 2020. He was born to Alfonso and Nieves Medina on June 3, 1928.

Trinidad is preceded in death by his parents; wife: Lydia Medina; brother: Augustine; sisters: Martha, Virginia and Patsy.

Trinidad is survived by his daughter: Yolanda V. Medina; brothers: Paul R. Medina and Alfonso R. Medina; numerous nieces and nephews; loyal companions: Freddy the dog and Katie the cat as well as 2 other loving dogs: Juanito and Chula.

Visitation will be held on June 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On June 8, 2020 the funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. James, with interment at San Fernando II.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
