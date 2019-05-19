|
|
November 11 1963 - May 17, 2019
It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Troy Elliott Hooker, who lovingly came to us 55 years ago on Nov. 11 1963, our most beloved son, brother, father and family member has moved from this world to a better place on Friday, May 17th 2019.
Those who knew Troy, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives as he always knew how to make us laugh. Troy will be missed everyday by his mother, Mary, his brother Todd, Dawn, Harrison, Blake, his two sons, Troy and Andrew, his Aunts, Uncles, cousins, his loving forever friend, Inna Reiff and all of his friends. We know Troy is now with his father, Gene, all of his grandparents and those who passed before him and is loved here as well as in heaven!
Troy, Forever in our hearts!
Services for Troy will include a Visitation on Tuesday, May 21st from 4-8pm and a Graveside Committal Service on Wednesday May 22nd at 3:30pm at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
