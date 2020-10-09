1/1
Trubby D. Hunt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trubby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Trubby D. Hunt, age 87, passed away at her home in Adkins, Texas on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born January 15, 1933 in Victoria, Texas to the late Newton and Virginia Sarlls Sparks. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Hunt; son, Rusty Dale Hunt; grandson, John Fitzgerald. Trubby is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tutt (Darly), Debra Krueger (Larry), Beth Cottrell (Terry), Pat Weber, and Linda Fitzgerald (Steve); sons, Tommy Hunt (Caron) and John Guillott (Becky), 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. ServicesThere will be a private graveside service on October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Sayers Cemetery. For personal acknowledgement you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Salem Sayers Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved