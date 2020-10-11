Trubby D. Hunt, age 87, passed away at her home in Adkins, Texas on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born January 15, 1933 in Victoria, Texas to the late Newton and Virginia Sarlls Sparks. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Hunt; son, Rusty Dale Hunt; grandson, John Fitzgerald. Trubby is survived by her daughters, Sharon Tutt (Daryl), Debra Krueger (Larry), Beth Cottrell (Terry), Pat Weber, and Linda Fitzgerald (Steve); sons, Tommy Hunt (Caron) and John Guillott (Becky), 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Services

There will be a private graveside service on October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Sayers Cemetery. For personal acknowledgement you may sign the guest book at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section