Dr. Truce Voss Lewellyn, 98, the very definition of a kind-hearted gentleman, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 21, 1921 in Walnut Cove, North Carolina to Margaret Evangeline Voss and Samuel C. Lewellyn. Truce will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a caring person who respected the dignity of all people no matter their station in life. His caring attitude, sense of humor and generous spirit enriched the lives of everyone he met. To meet Truce was to love him. Dr. Lewellyn served for 70 years as a pastor in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He attended Johnson Bible College 1939-1943, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, then was ordained in May 1941 at Johnson Bible College near Knoxville, Tennessee. He served in Christian Churches in Harlan County, Kentucky from October 1941 to August 1943. While attending First Christian Church, Knoxville, he met and later married Mary Nelle Montgomery in 1943. They soon moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where he attended Phillips University Graduate Seminary. He earned a Master of Arts degree in 1945, and Master of Divinity degree in 1947. The Lewellyn's had two children while attending college and seminary—Michael Voss Lewellyn was born in Enid on July 1, 1944; and Paula Susan Lewellyn was born July 29, 1946 in Knoxville. Dr. Lewellyn received a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Phillips University Graduate Seminary in 1979. He did doctoral work in Pastoral Counseling and received clinical training at Denver University's Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado. Throughout his ministry, Reverend Lewellyn served in pastoral leadership and in national and community organizations. He also served in some of the largest Christian churches in the denomination and was considered among the important pastors of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Nelle Montgomery Lewellyn; his son, Michael Voss Lewellyn; his grandson, Montgomery Blair Lewellyn; his sisters, Belmont and Sybil; and five brothers, his twin Eorls Ross Lewellyn, Sefton, Maurice, Elliot and Kent. Truce is survived by his daughter, Susan Lewellyn Pamerleau, Major General, USAF, retired; his granddaughter Kisha Lewellyn Schlegel, her husband Rob, great-grandson Wil and great-granddaughter Lindy. An informal memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 10:00 a.m. at Patriot Heights Senior Living, 5000 Fawn Meadow, San Antonio, Texas 78240. The Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m., preceded by a reception at 12 noon at Central Christian Church, 720 North Main Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78205. Rev. Dr. Michael Passmore will officiate. The next week, visitation will be at Rosebud Christian Church, 1918 Rosebud Road, Walnut Cove, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00am and services at 11:00am. Dr. Lewellyn will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Mary Nelle in the Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charitable organization of your choice. Charities meaningful to Dr. Lewellyn include: Pension Fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Ministerial Relief & Assistance Fund https://pensionfund.org/give/mra; National Alliance for Mental Illness – San Antonio Chapter https://nami-sat.org/donate_now/; or the https://alz.org/sanantonio?set=1 .