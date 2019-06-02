San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:15 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
San Fernando Cathedral
115 Main Plaza
San Antonio, TX
View Map
September 9, 1999 - May 24, 2019
Our Cherished and Beloved PFC, Gorentz, Tyler Hunter, age 19, became our angel on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Patricia Sanchez gave birth to Tyler on September 10, 1999. He is survived by his soul-mate, Nayelly Gorentz; mother & father-in-law Bernardo & Nora Martinez; mother Patricia Sanchez (Rodolfo); aunt Anna Valenzuela (Julio); uncle Robert Sanchez (Yvette); cousin Joshua Valenzuela (Marisa) & cousin Trisha Valenzuela; & numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, battle buddies & beloved friends. Tyler loved so many, and was loved by many more. He had an energy that with even with one encounter, you would remember him for life. If you knew him well or barely at all, he always left you with a smile. He will continue to stay with us through memories and the laughs he forces on us. He attended Holy Rosary, St. Paul's, Holy Cross, graduated from Travis Early College 2018, graduated San Antonio College 2018 & joined the United States Army in August 2018. No fare well words spoken, No time to say good-bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only GOD knows why. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY
MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MCCULLOUGH

PROCESSION
TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019
12:15 P.M.
PORTER LORING MCCULLOUGH
MASS
TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019
1:00 P.M.
SAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL
115 MAIN PLAZA

Full Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. We ask everyone (if you can) to please wear white. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made toward San Antonio College student scholarships in Tyler's memory at the Alamo Colleges Foundation, 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212, alamo. edu/foundation.

Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019
