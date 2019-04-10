September 1, 1993 - April 3, 2019

Tyrone G. Farias, III, age 25, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1993 to parents, Tyrone G. Farias, Jr. and Veronica Sierra.



Tyrone is survived by his parents Veronica Sierra and Tyrone G. Farias, Jr. and Stepmom Veronica Farias; siblings, brother Patrick Farias (Kim), sister, Takoda Farias (Danielle), and his nephew Prynce Farias. Grandparents, Gilbert and Alicia Sierra, Tyrone G. Farias, Sr., Margie and Roman Bustamante, Grandma Dodie. He also leaves his uncles, Felix Sierra (Rita), David Sierra (Gaby), Paul Farias (Godfather), Aunt Savannah Farias, Lucinda Rangel (Godmother). Numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts, and some very special friends he held close to his heart.



Trey blessed numerous lives by Organ Donation, he left his world as a hero and will live on in our hearts. We are so proud of our baby boy.



Rosary will be held at Porter Loring McCullough on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Procession departs at 8:30 am on Friday, April 12, 2019. Mass at St. Mary Magdalane Catholic Church at 9:00 am, with burial following at San Fernando II Cemetery.

