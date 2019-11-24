|
Udell (Dell) Hubbard Hill was born in Smithville, Texas to Hezekiah Lee Hubbard, Sr. and Mamie Bell Hubbard. She leaves three children to cherish her memories: Sandra Hill Boykins, Vernita Hill Van Slyke, and Bettye Jean Hill, numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Dell was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon L. Hill; daughter, Denise Hill Griffin; parents; two brothers and a sister. Services will be as follows: Wake – Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road. Funeral – Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at St James AME Church; 410 N. Richter, San Antonio, TX
Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019