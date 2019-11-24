Home

Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St James AME Church
410 N. Richter
San Antonio, TX
Udell (Dell) Hubbard Hill was born in Smithville, Texas to Hezekiah Lee Hubbard, Sr. and Mamie Bell Hubbard. She leaves three children to cherish her memories: Sandra Hill Boykins, Vernita Hill Van Slyke, and Bettye Jean Hill, numerous Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Dell was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon L. Hill; daughter, Denise Hill Griffin; parents; two brothers and a sister. Services will be as follows: Wake – Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3 pm to 5 pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road. Funeral – Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at St James AME Church; 410 N. Richter, San Antonio, TX

Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019
