Home

POWERED BY

Services
St John Bosco Catholic Church
502 S 5th St
Natalia, TX 78059
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Natalia, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Urbano Ortiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Urbano C. Ortiz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Urbano C. Ortiz Obituary
May 25, 1933 - July 26, 2019
Urbano C. Ortiz went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born in Bryan, TX on May 25, 1933 to Pantaleon and Catalina Ortiz.

Preceding him in passing was his loving wife of over 50 years, Pilar Ortiz and their son, Robert Ortiz.





He is survived by 6 children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Ortiz will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, from 5-9pm; with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Natalia, TX, beginning at 10am. Interment immediately to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Devine, TX.

For personal
acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Urbano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.