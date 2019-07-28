|
May 25, 1933 - July 26, 2019
Urbano C. Ortiz went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born in Bryan, TX on May 25, 1933 to Pantaleon and Catalina Ortiz.
Preceding him in passing was his loving wife of over 50 years, Pilar Ortiz and their son, Robert Ortiz.
He is survived by 6 children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Ortiz will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, from 5-9pm; with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Natalia, TX, beginning at 10am. Interment immediately to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Devine, TX.
For personal
acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019