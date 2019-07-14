|
AUGUST 29, 1953 - JULY 4, 2019
Officer Valentin Garza, SAPD (Retired) age 65 of San Antonio passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was joyfully reunited with God and many loved ones who had gone before him. Val was born to be a warrior a soldier. Whether it was serving his country in the jungles of Vietnam, protecting the citizens on the streets of San Antonio or his personal courageous battle with Cancer; he fought valiantly and with great strength, pride and humor to the end. But Val also had a softer side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. We will truly miss his laughter and loving arms but find solace that he will live in our hearts forever. I love you Val, Rest in Peace my love. Until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by his son, Valentin Garza, III and his parents, Balentin Garza and Elisa Perales. He is survived by his wife, Michelle R. Garza ; his children, Kristopher Garza and his wife, Lisa, Gregory Garza and Valerie Garza; grandchildren, Kayla Marie and Leonardo René; step mother, Maria J. Garza; sisters, Enriqueta Ruiz, Elizabeth S. spouse Felipe De Leon, Debra A., spouse Albert Vasquez Sylvia A, spouse Joshua Aguilar, Monica spouse John Rodriguez, brothers; Tony Uribe spouse Cindy, Juan S Garza. Spouse Merry, David Garza, spouse Frank Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Our family would like to thank Maria Peña Almendarez, RN and all the staff at Transitions Hospice for the love, care and support they provided to Val and our family. We would also like to thank Val's caregiver Mari. We are forever grateful.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road. Pallbearers will be Richard Ruiz, Joshua Aguilar, Matthew Ruiz, Justin Blohm, Brandon Blohm and Eric Alonzo.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019