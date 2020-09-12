Valentina G. Yanez was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the blessed age of 75.

She was born October 2, 1944 in San Antonio, TX to Valentin and Victoria Granado. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; husband Jose Angel Yanez; sons David Yanez Sr., Henry Yanez.She is loved and will be greatly missed by her sons Rudy Yanez, Jose Yanez, Jesse Yanez, Johnny Yanez; grandchildren Valerie, Maria Elena, David, Mariah, Shy, Rudy, Genesis, Johnny, Jesse, Leah, Gloria, Kennedy, Zenay, Nevaeh, Mia, and Henry; brothers and sisters and extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Services:Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM with a rosary at 3:30 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:00 AM for an 8:30 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.