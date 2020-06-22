MRS. VALESE CUNNINGHAM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VALESE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Visitation will be June 25, 2020, at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church 834 Virginia Blvd., San Antonio, Texas. Visitation will begin at 5:00PM - 6:30PM, with a Wake Service 6:30PM - 7:30 and the Final Visitation 7:30 PM - 8:00PM.

Funeral Services will be June 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church, with a private internment at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Face coverings are required

Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary

601 N. Center Street

San Antonio, Texas 78202

210-227-7311

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary
601 N Center
San Antonio, TX 78202
(210) 227-7311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved