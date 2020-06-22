Visitation will be June 25, 2020, at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church 834 Virginia Blvd., San Antonio, Texas. Visitation will begin at 5:00PM - 6:30PM, with a Wake Service 6:30PM - 7:30 and the Final Visitation 7:30 PM - 8:00PM.
Funeral Services will be June 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church, with a private internment at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Face coverings are required
Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary601 N. Center StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78202210-227-7311
Published in Express-News on Jun. 22, 2020.