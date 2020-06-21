Valese Y. Cunningham, age 101, was born on April 28, 1919, in Edna, Texas to the parents of John and Doris Young. She was the younger of the two siblings. Virtie loved having her as a darling sister. Valese attended Live Oak Elementary School, E. A. Greer Junior High, Phillis Wheatley High (Houston), and F. W. Gross High. Upon graduating as Valedictorian from Gross High, she attended St. Phillips College, San Antonio Junior College, Prairie View A&M University, and Southwest Texas State in San Marcos where she received a Bachelor's Degree. Over the course of her educational experience, she became Valedictorian on two separate occasions. She also graduated from Madam C. J. Walker College of Beauty Culture (Houston), Shaw's Barber College, received instructor's certificate from Hicks Beauty school, certificate in hair weaving from Gorines Beauty College in Memphis, Tennessee and Orchids Beauty College & Russell's both in New York City along with certificates in hair coloring from Roux, Clairol & Wella.

Sis Cunningham was baptized at an early age at Gideon Baptist Church by Reverend John A. Meyer in Edna, Texas. Mrs. Valese Cunningham was married to Mr. Roscoe W. Cunningham for over 68 years. To this union two children were born, C. W. and Claudette Cunningham. Valese & Roscoe were co-owners of Cunningham's Pharmacy.

Sis Valese was a member of Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was a member of the Deaconess Ministries, Mission, and Usher Board II. In addition, she served on the Advisory Board of the Leslie Foster Community Echoes where she was treasurer for over 35 years and a member for over 40 years. Other organizations include Bowden Business and Professional Women, Inc., Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Gamma Phi Chapter, and the City Wide Ushers.

Mrs. Cunningham worked for over 70 years in the field of Cosmetology and owned Venus Beauty Shop. She taught cosmetology at Hicks Beauty School, Johnson Beauty School, Memorial, Edgewood, and Southwest High Schools. After retiring, she became director of Eason's Institute of Technology, Vocational Department.

Valese left this earth peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father. Her loving husband, Roscoe preceded her in death. She leaves her son & daughter, Deacon C.W. Cunningham and Claudette Cunningham to honor and cherish her beautiful memory along with her three granddaughters, Donyetta, Tasha, and Keana; great grandchildren – Marc, Markel, and Matoria; three Godchildren Patricia Bratcher, Lauran Porter, and Christina Dotson. A host of cousins that were like sisters and brother (Emily, Paula, Alfreda, and Matthew), nephews, and nieces are left to cherish her memory along with life-long friends and a very dear cousin and classmate, Doris Gaskin.

Funeral Services will be June 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM also at the Zion Star Missionary Baptist Church, with a private internment at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Face coverings are required