December 19, 1980 - May 6, 2019

Vanessa Jeanne Martinez age 38, died on Monday, May 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Ainsley McCrossen; son, Alexander McCrossen; parents, Esteban "Steve" F. Martinez, Jr. and Jeanne Valverde Martinez; brother, Greg Martinez and his wife, Kyra. Visitation will be held in San Antonio on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Porter Loring located at 1101 McCollough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212.



ROSARY

SATURDAY- MAY 11, 2019

10:30 A.M.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

11:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

SAN ANTONIO, TX



Additionally, a mass will be held in Mission, TX, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572.

MASS

MONDAY - MAY 13, 2019

10:00 A.M.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH

MISSION, TX

Interment will follow the mass at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to a blood bank of your choice, or a donation to the at .



www.porterloring.com

