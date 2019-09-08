Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Vecenta Ella Rico Obituary
September 1, 1937 - August 31, 2019
Vecenta Ella Rico passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Wilson County, Texas on September 1, 1937. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Manuel and Lydia Martinez, sisters Janie Mungia, Enedelia Decker and brother in law Rudy Mungia. Vecenta is loved and will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years Felix, children Glenn, Dennie, Yvette and Eve, grandchildren Kahala, Jesus, Katelin, Evelyn, Oscar and Alexis, great grandchildren Felix, Aliyah, Leonidas and Dimas, and nephew Johnny Martinez plus numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 8:45am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 for a 9:30am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mom, with your final goodbye you take our hearts, our love and a piece of our souls that can never be replaced. We love you mom until we meet again.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
