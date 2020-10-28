1/1
Velda G. Robinson
1961 - 2020
Velda G. Robinson was the fourth born child on August 31, 1961 to the late Rev. Judge W. McKinney Jr. and current living Lula Mae (Hardeman) McKinney in Seguin, TX.

Velda attended Seguin High School in Seguin, TX and graduated with honors in 1979.

Velda was preceded in death by two of her wonderful nephews: Melvin E. McKinney and Elvis D. Scott Jr. along with other relatives and close friends.

Velda accepted and confessed Christ at a very young age and baptized at Holy Temple Church of God In Christ while serving as secretary and treasurer for the district (C.O.G.I.C.) under the pastorate of her late father Rev. Judge W. McKinney Jr. and Elder J. H. Allen. She later united with Greater Evangelist Temple Church of God In Christ under the pastornate of the late Supt. C. W. Steward and current Pastor Verell L. Nelson, where Velda remained a loyal member even while serving in the United States Military.

She later moved to San Antonio, TX along with joining the United States Military in 1981 and met Joe R. Robinson. In 1986 they were united in marriage. To this blessed union one beautiful child was born Brittany J. Robinson.

Velda as a Mother, Daughter, Sister, Auntie, Friend and Co-workers was well respected and admired. She especially put God and Family first. Joe (Husband) and Brittany (Daughter) were the LOVE of her life.

Her awesome character of staying positive spoke for itself, especially when it came to her educating others to achieve success along with establishing the right intentions of staying positive and optimistic during the challenges fate can throw your way.

Velda loved to travel and old school gospel hymns. Along with other projects and hobbies. On 21 October 2020, at approx. 5pm, while Joe (Husband) held Velda in his arms to comfort her, God called Velda home to REST.

Services will be as follow: Visitation- Thursday October 29, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with Funeral service starting at 11:30 A.M. Both will be held at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Road




Published in Express-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
