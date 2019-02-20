Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
For more information about
Velia Guerrero
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
7893 Grissom Rd.
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
7893 Grissom Rd
Velia R. Guerrero


August 5, 1929 - February 16, 2019
Velia R. Guerrero, 89, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 5, 1929 to Felix and Concepcion Ramirez. Velia is survived by her children, Roxanne Fall (Tony), Steve Guerrero (Cynthia), JoAnn Saenz, Jenny Marie Beuershausen, and Robert G. Guerrero; siblings, Alice Reyes, Felix Ramirez Jr., Irene Walsh, Connie Lepel, and Vince Ramirez; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Richard Guerrero and sister, Olivia Young. Velia will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 5:00pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, with a rosary being recited at 7:00pm that same evening. Mass will be at 10:00am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 7893 Grissom Rd. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 11624 Culebra Road.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019
