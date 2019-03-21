|
|
May 6, 1935 - March 16, 2019
Velia Ramirez Lopez departed this earth on March 16th, 2019 at the tender age of 83. It is not her passing that she will be remembered for, however; it is her remarkable and faithful life. She was born to Salatiel and Petra Ramirez Garza on May 6th, 1935 in Allende, Coahuila, Mexico. At 19, she married Jose S. Lopez on 23 January, 1954. Due to her great desire for a family, they adopted Juan at birth in 1958. She would later give birth to sons Jose in 1962 and Henry in 1968. She raised her three boys, teaching them by example about hard work, sharing her faith, prayers, and always her unfailing love. She is certainly missed by her family, but we are confident that she is in the loving arms of her Savior. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m. at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019