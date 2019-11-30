Home

Velma Bissett Rivers went to be with the Lord on November 27, 2019, at the age of 93, in New Braunfels, TX.

She was born on November 9, 1926 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Maude Bissett; son, Mark Taylor; and siblings, Eldon Bissett, David Bissett and Dorothy Bissett Molley. Velma is survived by her daughter-in-law, Shirley R. Taylor; 2 grandchildren, Travis Taylor and his wife Ginger, and Rhonda Walsh and her husband Ryan; 1 great-granddaughter, Lynley Taylor Walsh, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Velma enjoyed sewing, gardening, going to garage sales and collecting coins. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130.

Velma was laid to rest at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 30, 2019
