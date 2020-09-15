Velma Frayer Haase was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 28, 1927 to Manuel V. and Petra L. Alonzo. She went to be with our Lord on September 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Haase, sisters, Beatrice Cantu, Della Alonzo, Brother, Manuel V. Alonzo, Jr., her great granddaughter, Alicia Nicole Magana Vila, grandson, Rudy Araujo and son-in-law, Terry Jones. She is survived by her children, Sue Ann Araujo (Bob Burns), Catherine Esquivel (Joe Ramirez), Bea Conklin (Charles), D. Jones, Kimberly De La Garza Solar, Lisa Smith (David), Heidi Sasscer (John), Kyle Haase (Cynthia); grandchildren, Sue A. Araujo, Jr. (Tommy Taylor), Catherine Santos (George), Reuben Araujo, Delia Araujo, Catherine Danielle Ramirez (Derek Bates), Britt Conklin (Lee Ann), Danny Magana (Jenny), Robert Magana (Erica McGlothlin), Jessica Magana (Steven Stone), Arthur Salazar (Colleen), Eddie Salazar (Holly); her 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; Brother, Daniel Alonzo (Isabel); her Haase family brothers, sisters and in-laws.

The family would like to thank the Mendoza family (Parkway Assisted Living) for their loving and gentle care of our mother. We would also like to thank Tender Touch Hospice.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive; which will be livestreamed on wwwmissionparks.com.

The Graveside Service will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to her Church, St. Luke Catholic Church 4603 Manitou Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78228.

You may sign

the guestbook at

www.missionparks.com.