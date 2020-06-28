Velma Leona Murray was born on March 1, 1931 in Wichita, Kansas to Herman Paul and Alta Gertrude Mindling. She left us on June 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Guy Edwin Murray. Her Stepson Patrick Murray and his wife Pilar and step-daughter, Mary Ann Graham and husband James. She was predeceased by her first husband, Jim Byler, both parents and her siblings, Herman Mindling Jr., Alice Woods Crane, Pauline Knight and Gene Mindling. She has six living nieces and nephews who adored her, and many great nieces and great nephews who thought of her as another grandmother.

She worked in civil service starting in 1952 and spent the last 14 years of her career in the Personnel Directorate of the US Air Force in San Antonio. She attended San Antonio College and Southwest Texas State University. She received her Master's Degree from Webster University. She was a member of Eastern Star, a Charter member of Hilltop Federally Employed Women, and a retired member of the Hilltop Toastmasters. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and held offices in The United Ostomy Association. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church where she helped with the church's food pantry.

A Family Memorial Service will be held.

We request that in lieu of flowers a donation in her name be made to Ostomy Association of South Texas, The American Cancer Society or St. John's United Methodist Church.