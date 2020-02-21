|
|
Velma B. Monaco, age 93, passed away on February 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving sons, Donald J. Monaco and wife, Ivy M. Kusler, Christopher M. and wife Lynn Monaco; grandsons Justin M. Monaco and wife Kira, Brian C. Monaco and wife Chelsea, John C. Monaco, Rex C. Monaco; and great grandson Benjamin C. Monaco and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John B. Monaco, parents Walter A. and Etta S. Berry and nine brothers and sisters.
Velma was born in Hedrick, OK in 1926, in the River Bend area on the North Fork of the Red River. At the age of 9, her family moved to a farm in Lytle, TX. After WWII, she moved to San Antonio and worked as an elevator operator in the Milam building in downtown San Antonio. There she met John B. Monaco and they were married in 1947. Their first child Don was born in 1954, followed by Chris in 1958. Velma was very creative. She fired and painted many ceramics, including her signature "Christmas Village" and over the last 15 years, she made jewelry and framed crosses for family and friends. She also served the Italian community as President of the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, Ladies Auxiliary. She was married to John for 64 years. She loved life and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.ROSARYMONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 20207:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPELMASSTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 202010:00 AMSAN FRANCESCO DI PAOLO CATHOLIC CHURCH205 PIAZZA ITALIA
Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family has deep appreciation for the outstanding doctors, nurses and caregivers that provided her wonderful care.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2020