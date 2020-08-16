Vera Amanda Grobe Brookover passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.

She was born Vera Amanda Grobe on October 10, 1918 in Rheingold, Texas to August and Emma Grobe. She had 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Following graduation from High School in Fredericksburg, Texas, she moved to San Antonio. She worked at Finesilver as a Seamstress. She met the love of her life, Jack Brookover. They married on March 2, 1946. Jack, Jr. was born December 31, 1946. On November 16, 1948, she gave birth to her second child, Linn. The family moved around but eventually moved back to San Antonio. Vera and Jack were married 47 years. Vera was a wonderful Wife and Mother. Her husband preceded her in death in 1993. She is survived by both her children; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 bothers, Clemens and Clayton Grobe. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, a family service at her graveside was held at Mission Burial Park North.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the House of Prayer Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.