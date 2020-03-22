|
|
On March 16, 2020 Vergil "Bo" Bohac went to be with the Lord. He was born in Waco, Texas in 1928. He graduated from Texas A&M College in 1951, served in the US Army during the Korean War and then retired from Civil Service from Kelly Air Force Base.He lived in San Antonio and was a member of the International Championship Chordsmen Chorus, a parishioner at St. Luke Catholic Church, and served as a Scoutmaster for Scout troop 405.He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph F. and Hermina Bohac. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jo Ann Bohac; daughter Jo Lynn Dempsey (Lee); son Joseph K. Bohac (Anne); his 3 greatest joys; his grandchildren Shaun, Lynn and Joseph Bohac.A private family service was held on March 20, 2020. Entombment was held at Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020