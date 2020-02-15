|
|
Verna Thompson of San Antonio passed away on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Verna was born in San Antonio on October 15, 1941. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie, who with her husband Scott gave Verna her grandson Bennett, and by her son Andrew.
Verna spent most of her early life in Oklahoma. A highly awarded basketball player at Grandfield Senior High School and a 20-year old graduate Cum Laude from Central State University in Edmond, OK, she was both athletic and scholarly. On August 18, 1961 she married Kent Thompson with whom she spent her life until he died on June 28th, 2017.
The San Antonio area was home for most of her professional life. Dedicated to education, Verna taught at multiple schools including locally at Irving Middle School and later at Tom C. Clark High School. The final 21 years of her career were spent as a civilian contracting chief for the USAF where she earned multiple citations and awards.
The focus of Verna's life, however, was raising her family and serving her community. Her continuous involvement in educational, charitable, and civic endeavors is too broad to catalogue but certainly contains many highlights. In 1980, Verna joined a small band of citizens who successfully
spearheaded the incorporation of the town of Helotes, Texas. From 1981-1993, she continued to serve Helotes as a member of the city council.
She also served on the Northside Bond Advisory Committee in 1981 & 1984, helping to shape the direction of the school district through a period of significant growth. Her efforts were recognized by the Express News when Verna was selected as one of the Ten Outstanding Women in San Antonio for 1983.
For the many that knew and loved her, she was both a source of support, wit, and wisdom as well as an example of a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Adopt A Needy Family at adoptaneedyfamily.org or a .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2020