Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Life Church Southwest Campus, formerly Valley Hi Assembly of God.
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando Cemetery #3 (formerly Roselawn Cemetery)
Vernal A. Schroeder


1936 - 2020
Vernal A. Schroeder Obituary

Vernal A. Schroeder, age 84 of San Antonio, Texas passed away February 5, 2020. Vernal was born January 18, 1936. He was the son of the late Emil and Hilda Schroeder and was also preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of nearly 61 years, Loyse Aschenbeck Schroeder and brother Arnold Schroeder. He is survived by his two sons, Dale Schroeder and wife Carol and Jay Schroeder and wife Renee; five grandchildren, Eric, Steven, Kari, Amanda, and David; sister Dorothy Dennis and numerous nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered as a loving, supportive, and gracious husband, father, grandfather, uncle, colleague, and friend.

The family is grateful to the following caregivers for their unwavering love and supportive care of "Pop": MaryAnn Saenz, Lia Lucaci and staff, and the Vitas Hospice team.

Visitation will be 6 - 8 pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mission Park North. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Life Church Southwest Campus, formerly Valley Hi Assembly of God. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3 (formerly Roselawn Cemetery).

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
