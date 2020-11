ATTORNEY VERNE FRANK KNICKERBOCKER, AGE 93, PASSED AWAY NOVEMBER 10, 2020 IN SAN ANTONIO, TX. HE WAS BORN IN CHICAGO, IL ON SEPTEMBER 1, 1927. HE WAS A LOVING HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND FRIEND WHO WILL BE DEARLY MISSED. HE ATTENDED HIGH SCHOOL IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS AND KNOX, INDIANA , ATTENDED DE PAUW UNIVERSITY IN INDIANA AND RECEIVED THE BACHELOR OF ART DEGREE IN 1953, WHERE HE JOINED THE PHI GAMMA DELTA LABDA FRATERNITY. HE LATER ATTENDED UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SHCOOL OF LAW AND RECEIVED A BACHELOR OF LAW DECREE IN 1954.

HE MOVED TO MIDLAND, TEXAS WHERE HE OPENED HIS FIRST LAW OFFICE AS A SOLE PRACTINIONER AND HE LATER JOINED THE LAW FIRM OF JOHN WATTS. DURING 1955 TO 1969 HE WAS PRESIDENT OF AN OIL COMPANY IN MIDLAND. IN 1969 HE ATTENDED A COURT HEARING IN EAGLE PASS, TEXAS FOR A LOCAL BUSINESS FAMILY, HE LIKED THE CITY SO MUCH THAT HE LATER RELOCATED THE FOLLOWING YEAR AND ESTABLISHED A VERY SUCCESSFUL LAW FIRM, THE KNICKERBOCKER, ABRAMS, & COWAN LAW FIRM, WHERE HE LATER RETIRED ON OR ABOUT 1994.

SERVED IN WORLD WAR II IN THE UNITED STATES NAVY. BECAME A LIFE TIME MEMBER OF VFW POST 8562 OF EAGLE PASS, TEXAS.

ADMITTED BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE FIFTH CIRCUIT IN THE YEAR, 1968;

THE ASSOCIATION OF TRIAL LAWYERS OF AMERICA IN 1973;

ELECTED TO MEMEBERSHIP IN THE ASSOCIATION IN RECOGNITION OF HIS CONTRIBUTION TO THE GOALS OF PROFESSIONAL EXCELLENCE, PROTECTION OF THE RIGHTS OF INDIVIDUALS & THE PROMOTION OF JUSTICE THROUGH LAW IN 1973; SPECIAL ACHIEVMENTS: AWARDED A PLAQUE FOR HIS CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE YOUTH OF MAVERICK COUNTY JR. LIVE STOCK SHOW.

IN HIS YOUTH HE RACED CARS AND BECAME AQUAINTED WITH SOME OF THE 50s AND 60s HOLLYWOOD ELITE FAMOUS ACTORS.

HIS LOVE FOR TRAVELING TOOK HIM AROUND THE WORLD.

VERNE WAS A PHILANTROPHIST WHO GAVE OPPORTUNITIES TO ACHIEVE HIGHER EDUCATION. HE WAS A CONTRIBUTOR TO THE UT HEALTH SAN ANTONIO CANCER RESEARCH PROGRAM. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, NORMA Y. KNICKERBOCKER, DAUGHTER, NANCY K. JERNIGAN, HER HUSBAND, THOMAS C. JERNIGAN

SON: EDWARD N. KNICKERBOCKER, GRANDCHILDREN: JANA HARDEN, THOMAS C. JERNIGAN III HIS WIFE JESSICA JERNIGAN, CHRISTOPHER KYLE KNICKERBOCKER, STEVEN NELSON KNICKERBOCKER, GREATGRANDAUGHTER: REAGAN JERNIGAN.

VISITATION WILL BE AT 11:00 A.M. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020 AT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME WITH THE FUNERAL SERVICE AT 12:00 NOON. THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE AT THE FT. SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY AT A LATER DATE. CONDOLENCES MAY BE OFFERED AT WWW.SUNSETFUNERALHOMESA.COM.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE MAVERICK COUNTY YOUTH COLLEGE FUND, JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOW, P. O. BOX 3916, EAGLE PASS, TX 78852 ATTN.: T. HARDT, PRESIDENT.