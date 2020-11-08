Vernon was born in Reedsville, WI, to Louis and Marie Novak. He grew up in Evergreen Park, IL, with his younger brother Lee, attending Cook Avenue School, where he graduated 8th grade with about 50 classmates, who became lifelong friends. One of them, Marie Louise Hermann, became his wife. Their brief wedding ceremony, conducted during a choir practice break at a Pampa, TX church, led to a 66-year-long, happy marriage.

Vernon served in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1942–1945 and the U.S. Army Reserve Corps from 1945–1950 in Chicago, IL. At age 19, he joined the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Cadet. He transferred to the U.S. Army Air Corps and learned to pilot B-25 and B-26 bombers. 2nd Lt. V. A. Novak was preparing to fly his crew to the Pacific Front in 1945, just weeks before WWII ended.

Vernon started the Oak Lawn Book & Hobby Shop in Illinois (1945–1955), and then moved his family to California, working as an accountant for the next 30 years. In retirement he particularly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, traveling, and as a hospital transportation and ministry accountant volunteer.

Most of all, he enjoyed his relationship with his Savior Jesus Christ, that began mid-life through listening to Dr. J. Vernon McGee's Back to the Bible radio program. He dearly loved his family, including those who predeceased him (his parents, wife Marie, brother Lee, and sister-in-law Dorothy) and survivors: daughter Lynne Govers (Richard); daughter Pam Burtch (Philip); grandson Andrew Govers (Rhonda); granddaughter Paula Hasanali (Shabbir); great grandchildren Natalie, Vivian, and Forrest Govers and Sarah, Alex, and Sabrina Hasanali; nieces, Bonnie Novak and Pattie Sugrue, nephews Tom Novak and Ken Novak, and their families. Vernon's Savior, family, and his many dear friends were the joy of his life. He prayed every day for his family and friends, for Christian ministries, and for God's perfect will to be done.

He was deeply grateful to God for the indispensable people, who helped him throughout his life. Most recently, these include Drs. Dennis Oliver, Sridhar Beeram, Allen Baum, Hung Cheung, Steven Davis, Patrick Brown, Clayton Hudnall, Seth Fritcher, Ann Marie Kiesow, and James Warren. Their skill and compassion cannot be overpraised. He is likewise grateful for the VA, and for Patriot Heights because of Saleta Chatterton and the wonderful staff there. Finally, he gives thanks for the exceptional skill and compassion of his VITAS Hospice team: Natalia, Patrick, Cesar, Christina, Louis, Lucy, and Rob. They all took care of him so well.

Private burial will be at the Ft. Sam Houston Columbarium along with his beloved Marie, prepared by Mission Park North.

Vernon would be most happy to be remembered by your prayers or money for helping needy people through ministries such as Samaritan's Purse, the Salvation Army, or In Touch Ministries, or, locally, One Way International, or Child Evangelism Fellowship.