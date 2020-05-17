Vernon Clarence Zinck, 88, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Massachusetts General Hospital on June 20, 1931, to Laura and Clarence Zinck. His parents had emigrated to the USA from Canada, residing in South Portland, Maine, where he spent his childhood.Vernon graduated high school and entered the Army where he served as a Radioman in the Army's 40th Division, Company M during the Korean Conflict at Heartbreak Ridge, where he earned the Bronze Medal of Honor.In 2008, Vernon married Pauline Hagemann. They moved from Cibolo to Schertz, TX. While in Schertz, Vernon volunteered for "Needs and Seeds" through the First Baptist Church of Universal City. Once a week, he and several other men gathered and delivered furniture and other items to those in need.Vernon is survived by his wife, Pauline, her children, Ken (Michelle) Hagemann, their children, Nicole Corral, Steven Hagemann, and Andrea Hagemann; and Linda(Joel) Oskner of California. Also, Vernon's niece and nephew Judith and Daniel Harrison, of Maine.Vernon requested his remains to be interred in Burlington Heights (Ohio) Funeral Home, in the family plot next to his first wife Ruthie. A celebration of life will occur sometime in the future.