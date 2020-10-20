1/1
VERNON G. FELAN
1947 - 2020
Vernon G. Felan was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the blessed age of 73. He was born April 21, 1947 in San Antonio, TX to Pablo and Ida Felan.

He is reunited in heaven with his parents, brothers and sisters Carlos Gutierrez, Estella G. Benavides, Anita G. Morgan, Jose Gutierrez, Estella F. Pena, Paul Felan and Edward Felan. Vernon was a devoted loving husband father and grandfather.

He enjoyed cooking and often cooked on special occasions for family and friends. You could often find him watching sports and passionately cheering them on. His smile was as big as his heart. He often helped those in need and always left an impact on everyone.

He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years Manuela Felan; children Shirley Maldonado (Adam), Vernon Felan, Jr (Laura); grandchildren Vernon, III, Evan, Catherine, Lexis Felan; siblings Margarita Quijano, Fred Felan (Rita), Ernest Felan, Richard Felan, Peggy Campbell (Mike), Betty Lopez (Tom); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Heaven has gained our most beloved blessing. He will live forever in our hearts.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM for an 11:30 AM Mass at St. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at

San Fernando Cemetery II.



Interment to follow at
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
OCT
22
Rosary
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
OCT
23
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
