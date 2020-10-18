Vernon Lawson Griffith "Snap", loving husband and father, passed away on Monday, 12 October 2020, at age 90. He was a former University of Georgia Bulldog football letterman. Vernon was born in Putnam County Georgia, grew up on his family's farm, and was the youngest of his 5 brothers and a sister.

He was an all-around athlete, setting a record in shot put, excelling in football, basketball, while also enjoying baseball, swimming, and was a lifeguard at Lake Sinclair. Attending Georgia on a scholarship, he was a member of the Georgia Football Letterman's club, lettering in 1951 and 1952. He also shared his love of sports by coaching and teaching. A member of ROTC, he was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the United States Air Force upon graduation. He remained active on sports teams and coaching while in the Air Force.

Vernon embarked on a career in the Air Force, with his first duty station in San Antonio, TX, where he met his San Antonio Rose, Maria, his wife for 65 years, who survives him, along with his three adult children, Jane, Kay, and George, and 6 grandchildren. He is survived by his older brother Rabun, and predeceased by his 5 other siblings.

Vernon completed tours in Japan (2), Turkey, and Italy. He enjoyed traveling and skiing with his family in Japan and camping & sightseeing throughout Western Europe, including Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Greece. Vernon used the sightseeing trips as educational opportunities for his young and growing family.

Vernon was always involved in his children's activities. He encouraged his children to participate in sports, and was often involved in coaching their teams in boys baseball, girls basketball & volleyball and taught his kids to fish, swim, and shoot at an early age. Vernon made waffles every Sunday when his kids were growing up; afterwards, he promptly sent them off to Sunday school, saying it was an important part of their education. During their early teen years, Vernon gave weekly vocabulary and spelling tests to his kids - again, part of their education. Before his girls were allowed to drive, he required them to show they could check and change the oil and tires of a car – instilling self-reliance.

After retiring from the Air Force, Vernon kept busy in semi-retirement, with real estate. Though he never changed his own kid's diapers, he learned how when his first grandchild arrived - and enjoyed being a grandpa.

Vernon always had a sense of humor and loved to laugh, and always enjoyed visits by his nieces and nephews. Vernon lived a full and wonderful life. He will be missed by his family, but they take comfort in knowing he is now with his brothers and sister.

Private family funeral, due to COVID. Condolences can be expressed through www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com posting on line. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Vernon Griffith, to www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.