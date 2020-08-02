1/1
VERNON RAY VAUGHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERNON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Vernon Ray Vaughan departed this life for the next on July 24, 2020 at the age of 83 in San Antonio, TX.

Born on August 20, 1936 to Raymond and Cecelia Vaughan, Vernon's life was shaped by a love of family and friends... and cars, motorcycles, fishing, hunting, camping, boating, and photography. After attending Brackenridge High School and Abilene Christian University, Vaughan made his home in San Antonio with his wife of 56 years, Lenda Leigh Hairston. Known affectionately as "Dad-o" to family and friends, Vaughan was capable, confident, and courageous in all things. From the halls of the San Antonio Breakfast Club and the pews of St. Luke's Episcopal Church to the shores of Copano Bay outside his second home in Rockport, Texas, Vernon made it his life's mission to have the best darn time he could at work or at play. A prime example is the Fiesta parties he and business partner of 40 years Flavio Farias threw at Bebrick Fact-O-Bake on the corner of Pearl Parkway and Broadway where the parades began - and where they began the beloved tradition of shouting "Show us your shoes!" He knew better than anyone how to kick up your heels.

Vernon is preceded in death by his wife Lenda. Celebrating and cherishing his memory are his children Cynthia Vaughan, Sharon Leslie (Will), and Vernon (Bubba) Vaughan, Jr. (Donna); grandchildren Taylor Leslie (Amanda), Whitney Kirby, Blair Leslie (Jazmin), Paxton Vaughan (Dannon Shippey), and Payton Vaughan; great-grandchildren Emerson and Harper Leslie; brothers-in-law Cary Hairston (Janice) and Lonnie Hairston (Peggy); sister-in-law Pamela Rhodes (Rodney); loving friend Rita Novak; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America Heart Association or the charity of your choice.

Notes for the family may be left on meadowlawn.net under the obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved