|
Dr. Vernon S. Bishop, a passionate and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, follower of Christ, fisherman, and professor passed away at the age of 84 on February 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Bishop; his four children, Vernon Bishop Jr., Steven Bishop, Baily Rodriguez, and Della Bishop; his eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Vernon was born on October 1, 1935 in McPherson, Kansas to Dr. Chester and Francis Bishop, and grew up along-side his two older brothers Chester Bishop and Melvin Bishop, who preceded him. Vernon grew up in Kansas and Mississippi, where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Shirley Bishop. They made San Antonio their home where they raised their four children, but his career took their family on many adventures around the country and world. He consistently reminded his family the importance of having a strong work ethic and loving the work that you do. His family respected and witnessed his passion for research and teaching throughout his long and distinguished career.
Dr. Bishop earned his undergraduate degree in Physics from Mississippi College, his masters in Radiation Biophysics from the University of Kansas, and his Ph.D. in Physiology & Biophysics from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. In 1968, Dr. Bishop kicked off his 35-year career at the UTHSC San Antonio, where he retired in 2003 as Professor and Chairman of the Physiology Department. Throughout his career, Dr. Bishop was revered by his students, trainees, and colleagues. He was recognized with multiple distinguished positions, including editor of several journals such as the American Journal of Physiology (1987-93), and served as President of the American Physiological Society (1989-90). Among the numerous awards and honors he received, three of the most prominent include: the American Physiological Society's Wiggers Award (1990), Carl Ludwig Distinguished Lecturer Award in recognition for his academic achievements and contributions to cardiovascular research across his career, and the Alexander Von Humboldt-Stiftung Award (1991) for his scientific work with colleagues in Germany. He was author of over 130 scientific publications in peer reviewed journals.
Vernon's grandchildren and children will remember and cherish his love for sweets (especially blackberries and ice cream), his sense of humor, his passion for teasing and playing games, his constant reminder to "get paid to play," the joy he felt fly-fishing, him insisting to enjoy the beauty around us, and the many songs and rhymes he taught on road trips. His loved ones will always carry the laughter he brought them, and the faith he had in them. However, his greatest legacy will forever be the love that he had for his wife Shirley.MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 202010:00 A.M.SAN PEDRO PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH14900 SAN PEDRO AVE.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78232
The family welcomes donations to the or in memory of Vernon.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with