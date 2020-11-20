1/1
VERNONA ELIZABETH HARBS
Vernona Elizabeth Harbs (Nona) passed over to The Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020 from deteriorating health complications. Nona was born September 23, 1930 to Robert Clinton & Grace Perceval Lewis in Kingsville, TX and is preceded in death by her late husband Robert Thomas (Bob) of 68 years, her mother & father, Brother Robert Vernon Lewis & Grandson Edward Harbs. Nona is survived by her son David Marshall of San Antonio, TX., daughter Catherine Marie of Jackson, MI. & Robert George (Bob) of Triangle, VA., 7 Grandchildren, 28 Great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and her loved companion "Patch". The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to be made in Nona's memory to Alice Lloyd College, (606) 497-6437, 100 Purpose Rd, Pippa Passes, KY 41844-9005 or online at WWW.ALC.EDU




Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
