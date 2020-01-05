Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Veronica Chavez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:15 AM
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica A. Chavez


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica A. Chavez Obituary

Veronica A. Chavez born on June 14, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019 at age 68. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Rodarte Sr. and Mavis Dolores Cantu; infant children, Thomas R. Chavez III, and Demetria Chavez.

She leaves behind her loving daughters, Jeannette Cardenas and husband Hernan, and Jillian Chavez; grandchildren: Moses Anthony, Jocelyn, Christian, Jaylyn, Joshua and Jasmine; brother Robert J. Rodarte Jr. and wife, Judy; sisters Dolores Robledo and husband, Gerardo, Nelda Potter and husband Richard, and Loretta Garcia and husband Orlando; numerous extended family and friends.

Veronica was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was a devoted servant of the Lord. We are comforted in knowing she is with our Heavenly Father. She will forever be missed and loved.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession will depart Hillcrest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. for 10:00 A.M. Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III (Roselawn).

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -