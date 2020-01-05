|
Veronica A. Chavez born on June 14, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019 at age 68. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Rodarte Sr. and Mavis Dolores Cantu; infant children, Thomas R. Chavez III, and Demetria Chavez.
She leaves behind her loving daughters, Jeannette Cardenas and husband Hernan, and Jillian Chavez; grandchildren: Moses Anthony, Jocelyn, Christian, Jaylyn, Joshua and Jasmine; brother Robert J. Rodarte Jr. and wife, Judy; sisters Dolores Robledo and husband, Gerardo, Nelda Potter and husband Richard, and Loretta Garcia and husband Orlando; numerous extended family and friends.
Veronica was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was a devoted servant of the Lord. We are comforted in knowing she is with our Heavenly Father. She will forever be missed and loved.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession will depart Hillcrest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. for 10:00 A.M. Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III (Roselawn).
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020