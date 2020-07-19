With deepest sorrow, I announce that my beloved wife, Veronica Ann Zertuche, age 44, went to rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 14, 2020 after she fought a courageous battle with congestive heart failure, she passed away peacefully.

Those who knew Veronica lost a shining light in their lives. Veronica had a smile and sense of humor that would brighten anyone's day. She was an amazing wife and mother. Her spirit will be with us always. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Adam C. Salazar. Survivors include myself, Louis Zertuche, son Roland, parents Angel & Mary Helen DeLeon, sisters Melissa, Jessica (Junior), Angelica (Dominic), grandmother Olga Salazar, numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family numbers & fur babies.

Services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr: Tuesday July 21st: 2:00p.m. to 9:00p.m.

Wednesday July 22nd: 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. With Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. and available via livestream on her Memorial at www.missionparks.com.

Thursday July 23rd: 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 1:00p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 8134 Blanco Rd. With Interment to follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery II.