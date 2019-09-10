|
June 20, 1931 - September 7, 2019
As in life, Vincent, 88, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved mother, Mary. Vincent is loved and will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie; his children: Vince Jr. (Dede), Tom (Connie), Eddie, and Sharon (Buddy); grandchildren: Katelyn (Chris), Vince III (Clare),
Kimberly, Morgan, Raquel, Eddie II, Calvin, and Nathan; and great grandchildren: Harley and Rowan; and sister, Catherine.
Vincent loved his wife, family, and friends with more than words as he was always quick to lend a hand, was a founding member of St. Matthews Catholic Church, donated his time to his kids endeavors including boy scouts, coaching CYO teams and volunteering with the Jr., Special, and Senior Olympics. Vincent was a mentor, friend, and sounding board to many in both business and personal lives.
Vincent had several passions that he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends - Indy race cars, the Dallas Cowboys, volleyball, and the air conditioning business. He loved to travel and see new places. His most common phrase was,
"Where are we going next?" He kept pin maps to mark all of the places he and Margie visited on their adventures.
Margie and Vince started an air conditioning company, where he displayed his pioneering spirit by leading the industry with many firsts, including the first air-conditioned service truck in the city. Vincent's philosophy was that when you have a passion for what you do, you never work a day in your life. "A man who works with his hands is laborer; a man who works with his hands and brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his head is an artist" ~ Louis Nazer, American lawyer 1902-1994).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Matthews Catholic Church, St. Gregory Catholic Church, Hospice, or a . Vincent will be missed
while his spirit continues in all the lives he touched.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 5:30pm with a Rosary at 7:00 at Mission Park North. Funeral services will be 10:00am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019