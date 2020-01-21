|
|
Vicente (Vince) Cano Jr., passed away January 18, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 28, 1940 to Vicente Cano Sr. and Elodia Escalon Cano, a Pame Indian. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying golf, traveling with his wife, and playing the guitar. A highlight of his travels was walking the 500-mile Camino de Santiago in Northern Spain in 2012. Vince was proud of his 34-year federal service at Kelly AFB. After retirement, he opened and operated Los Patios, a Tex-Mex restaurant, in Sacramento, California for eight years.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Henry, his sisters, Sarita and Adelita, and his grandson Matthew Christopher Cano. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Kris; his son Lorenzo (Peggy); his daughters, Elizabeth Hebert (Kenneth), Catherine Charles, and Nancy Cano (Michael); eight delightful grandchildren; his brothers, Nabor (Julie) and Michael; six valued nephews and nieces; and innumerable beloved friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM in the Hillcrest Chapel.
Family and friends will meet on Friday, January 24, 2020 for mass 10:00 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Private services will be held at San Fernando Cemetery II at a later time.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 21, 2020