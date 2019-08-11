|
Our daddy, Vicente S. Elizondo "Jr.", passed on August 6, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vicente M. and Pauline S. Elizondo and sisters Rose E. Cadena and Anita E. Gutierrez. Vicente Jr. will be dearly missed by his wife of 70 years, Elisa Elizondo; children Vicente S. Elizondo IV, Mary Ann Anthony, and Gloria Jean Allen; numerous grandchildren and great-grand children; daughter-in-law Christy; brother Joe Albert; and family and friends.
A proud graduate of Sydney Lanier Highschool, interest focused on sports and fitness: from captain of the 1949 City Champions basketball team to participating recently in the Silver Sneakers program. Career highlights include 30 years at Roegelein Provision and 12 years at SAISD as a bus assistant for special needs children.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 for a 10am Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando III Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019