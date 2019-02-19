|
February 15, 2019
Miss Vicki Pansza, our cherished 109 year-old matriarch, went to meet our God on February 15. She went peacefully surrounded by loved ones just one month shy of her 110th birthday.
She was a local celebrity hairdresser at San Antonio's Frost Brothers for 45 years. She was loved for her generous spirit, talent, unmatched style, and personality, spreading joy and laughter to all who knew her.
Miss Vicki was born on March 22, 1909 in Corpus Christi and spent a happy childhood there before moving to San Antonio with her family. In addition to her career as a stylist, she raised four children while a single mother, providing a Catholic education to each. By example, Vicki taught us all to face life's adversities with grace, determination and courage. She was an incomparable gourmet cook and master baker. She touched many lives through her devotion to her faith and participation in her church choir.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Teodoro and Magdalena, her siblings, Maclovia Cugini, Evangeline Groff and Theodore Góngora and her son Alfonso Pansza, and is survived by her daughters, Renee Victor, Rozi Guajardo, and Margaret Torres and son-in-law, Dr. Richard Torres, 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and even great great grandchildren.
The family is deeply grateful for the excellent, loving care Vicki received at Saint Francis Nursing Home.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Memorial Services to be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 2:30 PM followed by a memorial mass at 3:00 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Adoration Chapel, 8134 Blanco Road.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Saint Francis Nursing Home, 630 W. Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78212.
