Victor A. Gutierrez, born June 27, 1943 in San Antonio, TX, passed away on January 1, 2020. Victor enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling.
He worked and retired from Samuels Glass Co., and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Victor is preceded in death by his daughter Anna Castillo, parents Telesforo and Ignacia Gutierrez, and brother Taylor Gutierrez. He is survived by wife Frances Ann Gutierrez, grandson Joseph Castillo (Shannon McKnight), siblings Agnes Valdivia, Ben Gutierrez, Chon Gutierrez (Pam), Angie Guillen (Ben), and Yolanda Lara (Edward), son-in-law Joe Castillo (Krista), brothers-in-law Jesus "Bobby" Martinez (Norma), and Arthur Martinez.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brookehill Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.
Procession will depart at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at El Carmen Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at El Carmen Cemetery.
