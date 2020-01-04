Home

Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Victor A. Gutierrez

Victor A. Gutierrez Obituary

Victor A. Gutierrez, born June 27, 1943 in San Antonio, TX, passed away on January 1, 2020. Victor enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling.

He worked and retired from Samuels Glass Co., and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Victor is preceded in death by his daughter Anna Castillo, parents Telesforo and Ignacia Gutierrez, and brother Taylor Gutierrez. He is survived by wife Frances Ann Gutierrez, grandson Joseph Castillo (Shannon McKnight), siblings Agnes Valdivia, Ben Gutierrez, Chon Gutierrez (Pam), Angie Guillen (Ben), and Yolanda Lara (Edward), son-in-law Joe Castillo (Krista), brothers-in-law Jesus "Bobby" Martinez (Norma), and Arthur Martinez.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Brookehill Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.

Procession will depart at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at El Carmen Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at El Carmen Cemetery. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 4, 2020
