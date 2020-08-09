"It's been a wonderful adventure for a little boy from Plymouth, Devon, England. As I write this, I feel so very blessed … Please celebrate my life which has been so good to me over so many years. I want you all to remember just how much this very sentimental man loved his family and friends all over the world."

-Victor Woodfield

11 January 2012

Victor Brian Woodfield was born on August 11, 1932 in Plymouth, England to Marjorie and Frank Woodfield. Vic lived in various places in England, in Cyprus, and moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1993. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in a hospice in San Antonio, with his bride at his side on July 24, 2020.

Vic is survived by his wife of 21 years, Gretchen Roufs; his daughter Teresa Owles of Farnborough, England; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous cousins; and many friends around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Martyn, and the mother of his children, Moira Higgins Woodfield. His Roufs family includes Tom (RIP) and Mary, Tim and Kim, and 25 nieces and nephews.

Vic attended Devonport High School for Boys in Plymouth, England, and studied at Insead School of Business in France. He served in the British Royal Army and Royal Marines from 1954 to 1957; worked as a dental technician; and had a 26-year career with SC Johnson in Great Britain and Cyprus, starting as a salesman in 1960 and retiring as director of worldwide exports in 1986. After a successful career, Vic continued contributing as a management and marketing consultant in Africa and the Middle East until 1993.

Vic very much enjoyed being sociable and civically active. He was a past master of Camberley Lodge in Surrey, England as well as Past Provincial Assistant Grand Standard Bearer of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Surrey, England. He was a member of the San Antonio Davy Crockett Lodge, and former president of the British Sporting Club of San Antonio. Vic also served as former president of the Mal de Mer club (Scilly Isles) in England; was a member of the SC Johnson 20-Year Club; and earned membership in La Confrérie Saint-Étienne d'Alsace in Kientzheim, France. During his retirement, Vic was a student, instructor, and board member of the Academy of Learning in Retirement (ALIR) in San Antonio where he taught classes on wine appreciation, European travel, and editorials.

An accomplished sportsman, Vic won his first sports trophy at age three. He played football (soccer) for the England National Youth team, the British Army, and as an adult for many years. He was a supporter of Manchester United Football Club, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Dallas Cowboys.

Vic was passionate about family, friends, wine, cooking, sports, travel, music, theatre, storytelling, and entertaining. Though Vic's "Shangri-La" was his backyard in San Antonio, he was a frequent traveler to France and the Texas coast. Vic was a citizen of both the United Kingdom and the United States.

We will honor and celebrate the glorious life that Vic led with an online memorial service on August 15, 2020 (email InMemoryOfVictor@gmail.com for details). In Vic's memory, please tell the stories and talk about the lessons, the fun, the inspirations, the parties, and all the other things he loved. Drink a toast to Vic with some Alsatian wine (or Zinfandel, but make sure it comes from old vines!). And remember his life well-lived. Vic will be interred in the US and the UK.