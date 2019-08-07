|
January 18, 1933 - August 3, 2019
Victor Claud Jordan born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 18, 1933; went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, at the age of 86. Victor proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Victor was preceded in death by his father, Jacob G. Jordan, mother Benita V. Jordan, sister Camille Saenz, and son Arthur V. Jordan. Victor is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gloria P. Jordan; sons Gerald D. Jordan and Jacob J. Jordan; sister Lillian Guerra; brothers Benjamin Jordan and Anthony Jordan; grandchildren Joshua R. Jordan, Shawn A. Jordan, Jennifer N. Jordan, and Arthur V. Jordan, Jr.; three great- grandchildren; and other family members and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will begin on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019