Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor C. Jordan


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor C. Jordan Obituary
January 18, 1933 - August 3, 2019
Victor Claud Jordan born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 18, 1933; went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019, at the age of 86. Victor proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Victor was preceded in death by his father, Jacob G. Jordan, mother Benita V. Jordan, sister Camille Saenz, and son Arthur V. Jordan. Victor is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gloria P. Jordan; sons Gerald D. Jordan and Jacob J. Jordan; sister Lillian Guerra; brothers Benjamin Jordan and Anthony Jordan; grandchildren Joshua R. Jordan, Shawn A. Jordan, Jennifer N. Jordan, and Arthur V. Jordan, Jr.; three great- grandchildren; and other family members and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will begin on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now