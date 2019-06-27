March 24, 1914 - June 24, 2019

Victor "Steve" Coll Stevens, a loving and honorable gentleman in the truest sense, passed away on Monday, June 24 at the age of 105. He was born on March 24, 1914 in Oak Cliff, Texas to Richard and Ida Stevens. Steve, as he was called most of his adult life, married the love of his life, Mary Marguerite Ridley of Dallas in 1933.

At the time of Marguerite's death, they had been married 70 years. Their relationship was one of true love, deep respect and joy. They raised two sons, Tom and John; were active in their church, Midway Hills Christian, where Steve served as a Deacon; enjoyed golfing and family gatherings; played bridge; and were very involved in their children's schools and various pursuits including Pop Warner Football and the Dallas Theater Center. Steven had a very successful career serving as Vice President of Alford Refrigerated Warehouse in Dallas, Texas, where he helped build the largest refrigerated warehouse in the world at that time. He left Alford to work for U.S. Cold Storage for a few years, then moved his family to El Paso to serve as President of Browns Refrigerated Warehouse. While at Brown's, Stevens served as President of the National Association of Refrigerated Warehouses.



After Steven retired from Browns at age 75, he and Marguerite moved to San Antonio to be with their family. He loved being a grandfather to Zach and Cole. His family will always remember him as a very generous and mild-mannered man, to whom laughter came easily. He was such a positive person, even in circumstances others would find almost hopeless.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lillian Stevens and his three sisters, Viola Stevens, Ora Cox and Pauline Wilson, all of Dallas, his wife, Marguerite, and his oldest son, John. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Lorraine Stevens, and their children, Cole and Zach Stevens. He also has several nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by all.







Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning at 10:30 am at Porter Loring on McCullough.



SERVICE

FRIDAY- JUNE 28, 2019

11:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



The family wishes to thank staff and members of Christus VNA Hospice and Pallative Care, San Antonio, for their care of and support for Steve in his last weeks. They also extend their gratitude to Dr. Paul H. Smith, Jr. for the many years of care and kindness he showed Steve and his family.



You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary