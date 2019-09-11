|
May 15, 1947 - September 4, 2019
Victor Favella Jr., a SAWS retiree and resident of San Antonio, TX, passed on September 4, 2019, at the age of 72.
Born on May 15, 1947, Victor was the second oldest of 17 siblings. On May 1, 1967, he married his love and welcomed three children. Victor was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who lived life to the fullest and loved fishing, biking, and cooking. He had a sense of humor that kept you laughing till it hurt.
Victor is survived by his wife of 52 years, Olga Favella (Perez); his children, Victoria Castro (Gilbert), Angie Aranda (Richard), and Victor Favella III (Diane); 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; 13 siblings and numerous extended family and friends. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Celia and Victor Favella; brothers Felix and John Favella; and sister Marylou Tamayo.
He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 3pm until 9pm, with a Prayer Service at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9am for a funeral service at Valley Hi Baptist Church at 10am. Interment to follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019